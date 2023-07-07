Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Katie McCabe was forced off in the first half after rolling her ankle

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe says she is "feeling good" for the World Cup after rolling her ankle against France.

The 27-year-old was forced off in the first half of Thursday's defeat in Dublin.

McCabe went for scans on Friday morning before the team flew to Australia, who the Republic play in their opening World Cup match on 20 July.

"Everything is looking really positive," McCabe told Sky Sports.

"I basically was running through and I kind of rolled my ankle, but I've been for scans and stuff this morning.

"So I'm in a good a place and hopefully will be back on the pitch early next week."

When asked if she would have to miss training sessions ahead of the tournament, McCabe said: "Depends on how I go on the flight, hopefully it doesn't blow up.

"I think maybe a day or two, but I am feeling good, which is nice."

Half of Vera Pauw's squad flew to Australia on Friday morning and the remaining players will depart from Dublin on Saturday. This is due to a limited number of business class seats per flight, so the Football Association of Ireland elected to split the squad over two days, rather than a divide between economy and business class.

The Republic will play a final behind closed door friendly against Colombia on 14 July before their opening World Cup match with co-hosts Australia before matches against Olympic champions Canada and Nigeria.