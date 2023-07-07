Last updated on .From the section Derby

Sonny Bradley celebrated promotion with Luton to the Premier League following their win over Coventry at Wembley

League One Derby County have signed Rotherham striker Conor Washington and former Luton Town skipper Sonny Bradley on two-year contracts.

Northern Ireland international Washington, who scored six goals in 39 appearances last season, has made an "undisclosed agreement" with the Rams.

Centre-back Bradley, also 31, was a free agent, having been released by the Hatters after 175 games for the club.

Derby have now made six summer signings since finishing seventh last season.

Bradley spent five years at Kenilworth Road and made 19 appearances as Luton won promotion to the Premier League in May.

It was the third promotion of his career, which began with hometown club Hull City and has also included spells at Portsmouth, Crawley and Plymouth.

Washington's previous clubs include QPR, Sheffield United, Hearts and Charlton and he will be reunited at Derby with boss Paul Warne, who signed him for Rotherham four months prior to his own departure for Pride Park.

The Rams will start the new campaign with a home game against Wigan Athletic on 5 August.

