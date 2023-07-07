Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Cardiff City Ladies (red shirts) were the only amateur team to reach the last 16 of last season's Women's FA Cup before losing against Lewes

Manager Jamie Phillip has left Cardiff City Ladies by mutual consent.

Under Phillip, Cardiff won last season's FA Women's National League Division One South West title to earn promotion to the Southern Premier Division, the third level of the English women's system.

They also reached the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup.

"Over the last two years, I have given my absolute life to this club," Phillip wrote on social media.

"Leaving this club in a much healthier position than when I joined, especially financially, makes me very proud.

"No one will ever understand the time, energy, effort, money and all the little extras I have given over the last year. It's time to enjoy a little break.

"I have no idea what's next and loved every minute of being in the women's game.

"I thank everyone who has played a part in the incredible journey over the last two seasons."

Cardiff chair Michele Adams said: "It's been a pleasure working with Jay over the last 18 months and it's a pity that due to his personal circumstances he's decided to stand down from his role as first-team manager.

"On behalf of the club I would like to thank him for his work with us, especially with such a good season last year.

"We wish him all the best and hope that we see him at some of our games in the future."

Cardiff City Ladies are a separate team from Cardiff City Women, who secured the Adran Premier title and FAW Women's Cup in April, and are affiliated with the men's Championship club.