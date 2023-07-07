Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Dan Butler made 120 league appearances during his four-year spell at Peterborough

Dan Butler has become the third player this summer to join Stevenage from Peterborough United.

The 28-year-old left-back has followed Nathan Thompson and Ben Thompson, who also recently moved from Posh to the Lamex Stadium.

He had a year remaining on his contract at London Road. The length of his deal at Stevenage has not been disclosed.

"I'm excited to be here. There's a lot of good momentum at this club after getting promoted last season," he said. external-link

"The stadium looks good, the training ground is amazing, so it was an easy decision."

Butler joined Peterborough from Newport County in 2019.

His career has also included spells at Portsmouth and Torquay United.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.