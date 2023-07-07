Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Scott Brown has won 19, drawn 20 and lost 18 of his games in charge of Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown has extended his deal until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 38-year-old former Celtic captain took over at Highbury last summer for his first role in management.

He led the Cod Army to a 13th-placed finish in League One last season and guided them to the fifth round of the FA Cup - the furthest they have ever been in the competition.

"It's been a brilliant first year in the job," he told the club website. external-link

"I've been made to feel right at home by the Fleetwood staff, players, and fanbase so I just want to give everything I can to bring success to the town."

Fleetwood start the new season with a trip to promoted Carlisle on Saturday, 5 August.