Scott Brown: Fleetwood Town boss extends contract until 2025
Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood
Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown has extended his deal until the end of the 2024-25 season.
The 38-year-old former Celtic captain took over at Highbury last summer for his first role in management.
He led the Cod Army to a 13th-placed finish in League One last season and guided them to the fifth round of the FA Cup - the furthest they have ever been in the competition.
"It's been a brilliant first year in the job," he told the club website.
"I've been made to feel right at home by the Fleetwood staff, players, and fanbase so I just want to give everything I can to bring success to the town."
Fleetwood start the new season with a trip to promoted Carlisle on Saturday, 5 August.