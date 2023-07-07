Last updated on .From the section European Football

Manuel Ugarte made 85 appearances in all competitions for Sporting Lisbon

Paris St-Germain have signed midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon for a reported 60 million euros (£51.1m).

The 22-year-old Uruguay international has signed a five-year contract which will keep him at the Parc des Princes until June 2028.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool had been linked with a move for the player.

"I am sincerely very happy to be able to make this big step in my career, at such a huge club. I will give everything for PSG," Ugarte said.

Ugarte, who has been capped eight times by Uruguay, becomes new PSG boss Luis Enrique's third signing since he was unveiled as successor to Christophe Galtier on 5 July.

The Ligue 1 champions have signed attacking midfielder Marco Asensio and defender Milan Skriniar on free transfers after they left Real Madrid and Inter Milan respectively.