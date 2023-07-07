Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Alfie May scored 22 goals in 46 outings in all competitions for Cheltenham last season

Charlton Athletic have signed striker Alfie May from fellow League One club Cheltenham Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old scored 67 goals in 165 appearances for the Robins after joining from Doncaster in January 2020.

May has agreed a two-year contract at The Valley and becomes Charlton's third signing of the summer transfer window.

"As well as being a proven goalscorer, his work rate for the team is exceptional," Addicks boss Dean Holden told the club website. external-link

Only three players scored more than May's 20 League One goals last season, with Cheltenham finishing 16th - eight points and six places below Charlton.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.