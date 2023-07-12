Last updated on .From the section Football

Will N'Golo Kante's France career suffer as a result of his exit from European football?

Saudi Pro League teams have made many headlines this summer, with stars like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the country.

Saudi Arabia's public investment fund recently took over four of the country's top teams - Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli - while the other 14 top-flight clubs have some big name players too.

You might have seen some of the players and managers who have recently moved to Saudi Arabia, but may not know much about the teams they have joined or who else is there.

BBC Sport has a look at the big teams and which stars play for which clubs.

Abha

Abha, from the city of the same name, were playing in the third tier as recently as 2017-18 before winning back-to-back promotions. They have never won a major trophy.

They are managed by Czeslaw Michniewicz, who was Poland's boss at last winter's World Cup in Qatar, and their biggest name is Felipe Caicedo, the 34-year-old Ecuador striker who played for Manchester City 14 years ago.

Al-Ahli

Edouard Mendy left Chelsea for Al-Ahli this summer

Al-Ahli are one of the country's biggest teams - and one of the four taken over by the PIF recently. The three-time champions were in the second tier last season but went up as champions. The Jeddah side, who share a ground with Al-Ittihad, are still looking for a manager.

Ex-Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino and former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy are their two biggest signings this summer. Ezgjan Alioski and Modou Barrow have both played in the Premier League, for Leeds and Swansea respectively, while Bastos is a former Lazio defender.

Al-Ettifaq

Steven Gerrard is managing in his third country after success at Rangers and the opposite at Aston Villa

Former Rangers and Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard will manage Al-Ettifaq this season. Their last silverware was in the 1980s.

Winger Amin Younes, who has won eight senior caps for Germany, should be back in their squad this year after a loan spell with Utrecht. Forward Robin Quaison is a Sweden international.

Al-Fateh

Al-Fateh's only title came back in 2013. They are currently managed by former Blackburn midfielder Georgios Donis.

Their most notable player is ex-Barcelona winger Cristian Tello, who won one cap for Spain. Fellow Spaniard Fran Velez and former Monaco left-back Tristan Dingome are also in their squad.

Al-Fayha

Al-Fayha won the Saudi title in 2017 and the King Cup in 2022. Their manager is former Yugoslavia international Vuk Rasovic. Their Al Majma'ah Sports City stadium, with a 7,000 capacity, is the smallest in the league.

Veteran goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic is a former Serbia international and has played for Wigan and Nottingham Forest. Striker Milan Pavkov also played for Serbia, although he was sent off against Germany in his only cap. North Macedonia's Aleksandar Trajkovski scored the goal that denied Italy the chance to go to the 2022 World Cup.

Al-Hazem

Al-Hazem, who were promoted last season, have never won a major trophy. Boss Filipe Gouveia played for an managed a host of Portuguese teams.

They are one of the few teams in the league without any well-known players. Goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen has played for Tunisia.

Al-Hilal

Kalidou Koulibaly left Chelsea after just one season

Al-Hilal have won a record four Asian Champions Leagues and 18 Saudi titles. Ex-Benfica boss Jorge Jesus replaced former Oxford manager Ramon Diaz this summer.

Another PIF-owned club, they spent £47m this summer to sign Wolves captain Ruben Neves and also brought in Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea. Ex-Porto striker Moussa Marega, former West Brom playmaker Matheus Pereira and Peru winger Andre Carrillo, once of Watford, are also in the team.

Al-Ittihad

Karim Benzema is the current Ballon d'Or holder

Al-Ittihad - also owned by PIF - are Al-Hilal's big rivals in a derby known as Saudi's Clasico. They are the defending champions, with ex-Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo leading them to last season's title. Scot Ian Cathro is one of Nuno's first-team coaches.

Formed in 1927, they are Saudi Arabia's oldest football club.

They were one of the biggest movers this summer, signing Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, formerly of Chelsea, plus £25m Celtic forward Jota.

They join ex-Brazil keeper Marcelo Grohe, former West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi and Brazilian midfielder Igor Coronado, who played for Banbury United in 2012 after coming through the MK Dons youth set-up.

Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the only household names in the league last season

Nine-time champions Al-Nassr beat their league rivals to worldwide headlines by several months when they signed five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in January after his Manchester United exit. He scored 14 goals as they finished second in the Pro League.

Ronaldo's fellow Portuguese Luis Castro replaced Rudi Garcia as boss this summer, and they are the other PIF club.

Inter Milan captain Marcelo Brozovic also made the move recently, while ex-Arsenal keeper David Ospina, former Argentina international Gonzalo Martinez, ex-Benfica forward Talisca and Ivory Coast defender Ghislain Konan also play for the team. Saudi international Mukhtar Ali played for England at Under-16 and U17 level.

Al-Okhdood

Al-Okhdood, who have never won a major trophy, were in the third tier just five years ago. Their manager Jorge Mendonca was Reading's assistant boss from 2018 to 2019.

The Najran-based team have no household names, with veteran Brazilian goalkeeper Paulo Vitor joining from Portuguese side Chaves this summer.

Al-Raed

Another one of the smaller teams in the top flight, Al-Raed have no significant silverware and are currently without a manager. They share a ground with Buraidah rivals Al-Taawoun.

Their Brazilian defender Pablo Santos has played in the top flights in Portugal, Russia and Turkey.

Al-Riyadh

Al-Riyadh's best season was in 1993-94, when they finished second in the league and won the Crown Prince Cup. They were promoted last season and have just hired Belgian manager Yannick Ferrera.

Former Serbia forward Nikola Stojiljkovic has previously played in his homeland, Portugal, Spain, Serbia, Turkey and Poland.

Al-Shabab

Six-time champions Al-Shabab are currently looking for a new manager.

Former Valencia and Argentina midfielder Ever Banega is their most famous player. Colombia international Gustavo Cuellar and goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, who has gone to three World Cups with South Korea, are also in the squad.

Al-Taawoun

Al-Taawoun, the 2019 King Cup winners, are managed by Brazilian Pericles Chamusca, his 30th managerial job despite only being 57.

Spanish midfielder Alvaro Medran made five appearances for Real Madrid in 2015-16, while veteran Brazilian centre-back Naldo played for a host of European teams.

Al-Tai

Al-Tai, who have yet to win a major trophy, appointed Croat Kresimir Rezic as their manager this summer.

Guinea-Bissau midfielder Alfa Semedo had loan spells in the English Championship with Nottingham Forest and Reading between 2019 and 2021.

Al-Wehda

Watch Oscar Duarte's header give Costa Rica the lead against Uruguay

Al-Wehda, who were formed 88 years ago, last won a trophy in 1966 with the King Cup. Former Chile midfielder Jose Luis Sierra is their manager.

Costa Rica defender Oscar Duarte scored at the 2014 World Cup against Uruguay, while midfielder Faycal Fajr and goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi both featured at the 2018 World Cup for Morocco.

Damac

Former AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, West Brom and Romania player Cosmin Contra was named Damac manager earlier this year. The club have no major silverware.

Domagoj Antolic won six caps for Croatia and Adam Maher played for the Netherlands.

Khaleej

Khaleej narrowly avoided relegation last season, having been promoted the previous season. They are managed by Portuguese Pedro Emanuel.

Veteran defender Lisandro Lopez won four caps for Argentina and played for Benfica and Inter Milan. Fabio Martins is one of four former Portugal youth internationals in the team.