Ross Allen's second-half penalty ended Guernsey's frustration against Western Isles at The Track

Guernsey beat Western Isles 1-0 to get their men's football campaign off to a winning start at the 2023 Island Games.

The hosts had the better of the chances in a goalless first period as Ross Allen and Charlton Gauvain went close.

Guernsey's James Hamon made a good save to deny Sam Mackay soon after the break before Allen finally broke the deadlock with a 52nd minute penalty after Jacob Fallaize had been fouled in the box.

The hosts missed a number of chances to add to their lead as the half went on.

Gauvain's cut back from Jamie Dodd's quickly-taken 67th-minute free kick evaded a teammate, while Allen fired wide six minutes later.

Fallaize saw a header from substitute Dave Merris' corner loop narrowly over the bar with seven minutes left while Allen had a chip over Western Isles keeper Donald Maclennan miss the target soon after.

The win, in front of more than 1,500 fans, means Guernsey are joint-top of their group with the Isle of Wight, who were 2-0 winners over Aland earlier on Sunday.

Guernsey face the Finnish island in their second match on Monday evening at The Track.

"First half we were so poor with our decision making and did exactly what we didn't want them to do," Guernsey manager Tony Vance told BBC Channel Islands.

"There were a few choice words at half time to be honest, I wasn't very happy.

"I thought second half we started really strongly, we probably could and should have had a few more goals, but we didn't and Western Isles gave it their all.

"But ultimately we've got the win and it probably could have been two or three, but the shooting boots weren't on and it turns out to be a lucky penalty in the end that got us over the line."