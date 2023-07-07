Andre Onana: Man Utd hope to complete deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United are hopeful of concluding a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.
United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to resolve concerns over the goalkeeping situation at Old Trafford amid uncertainty over David de Gea's future.
De Gea's contract at Old Trafford expired at the end of last month with no agreement over a revised offer put to the former Spain international.
Onana, 27, kept eight clean sheets in 24 games in Serie A last season.
- Man Utd news and fan views in one place
- 'An exceptional player' - what will Mount give Man Utd?
- The transfer conundrums facing Ten Hag this summer
The Cameroonian also kept eight clean sheets in 13 matches in the Champions League last season - the most of any goalkeeper in the competition.
Ten Hag managed Onana at former club Ajax and the Dutchman believes the player is up to the level he demands and will easily adapt to life in the Premier League.
By contrast, Ten Hag is not convinced De Gea's ability with the ball at his feet is up to the required standard.
Although United's budget is limited by financial fair play restrictions, and there has still been no clarity over the club's ownership situation, Ten Hag feels a goalkeeper and a centre-forward are attainable, particularly as departures should cover some of the cost.
Onana would become United's second signing of the summer after midfielder Mason Mount joined the Red Devils from Chelsea for an initial £55m earlier this week.
- Our coverage of Manchester United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything United - go straight to all the best content
Anyone who actually watches United knows he's a liability with the ball at his feet. And I'm sorry, but for all his heroics, he's blundered BIG time on the reg lately.
Any modern day manager looking to win the biggest trophies simply can't to accept that. Onana, alongside a top tier striker, would be a successful window.
If he’s not forced to play out from the back to maguire and a few on the likes of Fred then he can just concentrate on still being on of the top handful of keepers as he’s been for the last 10 years or so. Crazy decision if it happens!
False information without a source. The budget is limited by fund allocation restrictions put there by the owners. It will hopefully be bigger if we can push dead wood out the door
Has he had great moments? Yes.
Has he made a lot of high profile errors? Yes.
Is his salary too high? Yes.
Is it time to move on and try a new number one? I believe so.
Part 1 - Hope to complete. ✅
Part 2 - Deal looks likes it done
Part 3 - He signs
Part 4 - What he brings to the team.
It is a United transfer, if it isn't drawn out and painful with them spending at least 30% over the odds on it, with interminable speculation involved, they will have failed to follow their usual model.
Andre Onana will be a good signing if we can get him for the right price.