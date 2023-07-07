Close menu

Andre Onana: Man Utd hope to complete deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Andre Onana makes a save
Andre Onana joined Inter Milan from Ajax in July 2022

Manchester United are hopeful of concluding a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to resolve concerns over the goalkeeping situation at Old Trafford amid uncertainty over David de Gea's future.

De Gea's contract at Old Trafford expired at the end of last month with no agreement over a revised offer put to the former Spain international.

Onana, 27, kept eight clean sheets in 24 games in Serie A last season.

The Cameroonian also kept eight clean sheets in 13 matches in the Champions League last season - the most of any goalkeeper in the competition.

Ten Hag managed Onana at former club Ajax and the Dutchman believes the player is up to the level he demands and will easily adapt to life in the Premier League.

By contrast, Ten Hag is not convinced De Gea's ability with the ball at his feet is up to the required standard.

Although United's budget is limited by financial fair play restrictions, and there has still been no clarity over the club's ownership situation, Ten Hag feels a goalkeeper and a centre-forward are attainable, particularly as departures should cover some of the cost.

Onana would become United's second signing of the summer after midfielder Mason Mount joined the Red Devils from Chelsea for an initial £55m earlier this week.

Comments

Join the conversation

247 comments

  • Comment posted by Johno2023, today at 12:01

    Onana....what's your name

    • Reply posted by Pete, today at 12:08

      Pete replied:
      This needs more likes

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 11:59

    DDG has been phenomenal for the club. But it's time to move on.

    Anyone who actually watches United knows he's a liability with the ball at his feet. And I'm sorry, but for all his heroics, he's blundered BIG time on the reg lately.

    Any modern day manager looking to win the biggest trophies simply can't to accept that. Onana, alongside a top tier striker, would be a successful window.

    • Reply posted by TheHitMan, today at 12:19

      TheHitMan replied:
      Ye time to be ruthless. Great servant but chucks far too many in and distribution is terrible

  • Comment posted by IFHTLS, today at 11:54

    De Gea - still the best shot stopper around.
    If he’s not forced to play out from the back to maguire and a few on the likes of Fred then he can just concentrate on still being on of the top handful of keepers as he’s been for the last 10 years or so. Crazy decision if it happens!

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 12:04

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Lol. De Gea is mince, been an error prone mess for 10 years.

      Man United are well rid

  • Comment posted by telecust, today at 12:07

    You don't win multiple golden gloves and club player of the year by accident, especially a club in decline during that period. If TH feels a more "modern" keeper will get him closer to how he wants the team to play, that's fine, but hope the fanbase will stick by Onana when he concedes more goals than DdG due to taking more risks with the ball and just not being as good a shot-stopper.

    • Reply posted by My Account, today at 12:13

      My Account replied:
      Over the last 2 seasons Andre Onana hasnt made a single mistake that led to a goal, DDG has made 5

  • Comment posted by Not do special anymore, today at 11:47

    Expect to see a "Breaking news" article on this twice daily for the coming week.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:40

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Are you going to read and comment on each one?

      That'll show the Beeb who's boss.

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 11:54

    I would have secured a striker first. They are leaving thelves with a reduced budget for their transfer priirity

    • Reply posted by My Account, today at 12:05

      My Account replied:
      You have no idea what their budget is.

  • Comment posted by OTP5S3R, today at 12:05

    "Although United's budget is limited by financial fair play restrictions"

    False information without a source. The budget is limited by fund allocation restrictions put there by the owners. It will hopefully be bigger if we can push dead wood out the door

    • Reply posted by BlueStig, today at 12:10

      BlueStig replied:
      Absolute nonsense, The Glazers have let all the managers spend £Multi-Millions. Perhaps they are now being a little more cautious. If it was your money, and the 'Deva' players keep draining all the money out of the Club and not performing, would you still be spending £Hundreds of Millions on yet another managers re-build!

  • Comment posted by Act raiser, today at 11:56

    De Gea is great but still makes howlers and at this level the margins are too fine. Great servant for club but he needs to go.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:44

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He helped you get top four. And without him you would have finished behind Brighton

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 12:14

    Has De Gea been a great long term servant for United? Yes.
    Has he had great moments? Yes.
    Has he made a lot of high profile errors? Yes.
    Is his salary too high? Yes.
    Is it time to move on and try a new number one? I believe so.

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 12:37

      Henry Hannon replied:
      Not a servant, a highly paid emoloyee

  • Comment posted by White Box Fountain, today at 12:34

    This will be part 1 of 4 Andre Onana's HYS

    Part 1 - Hope to complete. ✅
    Part 2 - Deal looks likes it done
    Part 3 - He signs
    Part 4 - What he brings to the team.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 12:46

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Part 5 - His first practice
      Part 6 - His first pre season game

  • Comment posted by Redordead, today at 11:45

    Should be fun watching him play out from the back with Dalot, Wan Bassaka, lindelof et al......👀

    • Reply posted by BestLawNCharlton, today at 11:56

      BestLawNCharlton replied:
      Good job then that Varane and Martinez are first choice pairing who can play out from the back…

  • Comment posted by JeffLintonIsaVigorousPigeon, today at 11:52

    Whats his name?

    • Reply posted by whosdatdandare, today at 11:55

      whosdatdandare replied:
      CL finalist a few weeks ago. That fella.

  • Comment posted by Kmelx, today at 11:46

    They have weeks and weeks of offer and counter offer to go yet.

    It is a United transfer, if it isn't drawn out and painful with them spending at least 30% over the odds on it, with interminable speculation involved, they will have failed to follow their usual model.

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 11:49

      Woo87 replied:
      Maybe don't believe everything you read kiddo

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 11:47

    A waste of money. Nothing wrong with De Gea. Get a decent striker United and score more.

    • Reply posted by matt, today at 12:23

      matt replied:
      DDG is about as good as playing out from the back as a giraffe. Cant argue with him being the best shot stopper, He's probably the best in the world at it, But if ETH wants a keeper that plays out from the back then we need to trust he's making the right decision and go with it.

  • Comment posted by IJB, today at 12:09

    Another day Another Manchester Salford story

    • Reply posted by Matt Holme , today at 12:14

      Matt Holme replied:
      Usual biased drivel from the BBC

  • Comment posted by Emmastan291, today at 11:54

    Onana has his own shortcomings though I tend to see what Ten Hagg wants next season...

    • Reply posted by OmNom, today at 12:50

      OmNom replied:
      Look no further than Ederson. He has relatively poor shot-stopping - miles worse than De Gea and probably one of the worst in the PL, but it doesn't matter as he effectively plays as a fifth defender and has world-class distribution and ball control.

      If Onana turns out to be 80% of the shot-stopper of De Gea and 80% of the distributionist of Ederson, Man Utd will have bought a great player.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 12:30

    Still think De Gea is among the best, you gamble when you change and most likely we'll get someone worse. The odd error is made up by the number of times he saves us.

  • Comment posted by telecust, today at 12:13

    The club is using FFP excuse for not being able to sell players to generate transfer funds. Assets bought for an inflated price, on inflated wages means players not motivated to leave, no other club wants them, and Utd won't sell for half their cost. They'd rather players quietly leave for nothing when the contract expires. Crazy

  • Comment posted by My Account, today at 12:28

    Man Utd need a keeper that is comfortable with the ball at his feet, can pass, can come out to claim crosses and corners, and can control his 6 yard box but DDG is none of those things so its time to let him go and sign someone who is.

    Andre Onana will be a good signing if we can get him for the right price.

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 11:46

    BBC making statements on behalf of Man United without any quoted sources at all just like all the rest of the twitter level sports "journalism" these days.... making headline statements then saying nothing, ah well at least you'lll get a few clicks! the algo will be pleased...

    • Reply posted by bagfast, today at 12:06

      bagfast replied:
      Why would they reveal there sources , , what a stupid comment

