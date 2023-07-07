Close menu

Andre Onana: Man Utd hope to complete deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Andre Onana makes a save
Andre Onana joined Inter Milan from Ajax in July 2022

Manchester United are hopeful of concluding a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to resolve concerns over the goalkeeping situation at Old Trafford amid uncertainty over David de Gea's future.

De Gea's contract at Old Trafford expired at the end of last month with no agreement over a revised offer put to the former Spain international.

Onana, 27, kept eight clean sheets in 24 games in Serie A last season.

The Cameroonian also kept eight clean sheets in 13 matches in the Champions League last season - the most of any goalkeeper in the competition.

Ten Hag managed Onana at former club Ajax and the Dutchman believes the player is up to the level he demands and will easily adapt to life in the Premier League.

By contrast, Ten Hag is not convinced De Gea's ability with the ball at his feet is up to the required standard.

Although United's budget is limited by financial fair play restrictions, and there has still been no clarity over the club's ownership situation, Ten Hag feels a goalkeeper and a centre-forward are attainable, particularly as departures should cover some of the cost.

Onana would become United's second signing of the summer after midfielder Mason Mount joined the Red Devils from Chelsea for an initial £55m earlier this week.

Comments

Join the conversation

124 comments

  • Comment posted by Johno2023, today at 12:01

    Onana....what's your name

    • Reply posted by Pete, today at 12:08

      Pete replied:
      This needs more likes

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 11:59

    DDG has been phenomenal for the club. But it's time to move on.

    Anyone who actually watches United knows he's a liability with the ball at his feet. And I'm sorry, but for all his heroics, he's blundered BIG time on the reg lately.

    Any modern day manager looking to win the biggest trophies simply can't to accept that. Onana, alongside a top tier striker, would be a successful window.

    • Reply posted by TheHitMan, today at 12:19

      TheHitMan replied:
      Ye time to be ruthless. Great servant but chucks far too many in and distribution is terrible

  • Comment posted by IFHTLS, today at 11:54

    De Gea - still the best shot stopper around.
    If he’s not forced to play out from the back to maguire and a few on the likes of Fred then he can just concentrate on still being on of the top handful of keepers as he’s been for the last 10 years or so. Crazy decision if it happens!

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 12:04

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Lol. De Gea is mince, been an error prone mess for 10 years.

      Man United are well rid

  • Comment posted by telecust, today at 12:07

    You don't win multiple golden gloves and club player of the year by accident, especially a club in decline during that period. If TH feels a more "modern" keeper will get him closer to how he wants the team to play, that's fine, but hope the fanbase will stick by Onana when he concedes more goals than DdG due to taking more risks with the ball and just not being as good a shot-stopper.

    • Reply posted by My Account, today at 12:13

      My Account replied:
      Over the last 2 seasons Andre Onana hasnt made a single mistake that led to a goal, DDG has made 5

  • Comment posted by JeffLintonIsaVigorousPigeon, today at 11:52

    Whats his name?

    • Reply posted by whosdatdandare, today at 11:55

      whosdatdandare replied:
      CL finalist a few weeks ago. That fella.

  • Comment posted by IJB, today at 12:09

    Another day Another Manchester Salford story

    • Reply posted by Matt Holme , today at 12:14

      Matt Holme replied:
      Usual biased drivel from the BBC

  • Comment posted by Kmelx, today at 11:46

    They have weeks and weeks of offer and counter offer to go yet.

    It is a United transfer, if it isn't drawn out and painful with them spending at least 30% over the odds on it, with interminable speculation involved, they will have failed to follow their usual model.

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 11:49

      Woo87 replied:
      Maybe don't believe everything you read kiddo

  • Comment posted by Redordead, today at 11:45

    Should be fun watching him play out from the back with Dalot, Wan Bassaka, lindelof et al......👀

    • Reply posted by BestLawNCharlton, today at 11:56

      BestLawNCharlton replied:
      Good job then that Varane and Martinez are first choice pairing who can play out from the back…

  • Comment posted by OTP5S3R, today at 12:05

    "Although United's budget is limited by financial fair play restrictions"

    False information without a source. The budget is limited by fund allocation restrictions put there by the owners. It will hopefully be bigger if we can push dead wood out the door

    • Reply posted by BlueStig, today at 12:10

      BlueStig replied:
      Absolute nonsense, The Glazers have let all the managers spend £Multi-Millions. Perhaps they are now being a little more cautious. If it was your money, and the 'Deva' players keep draining all the money out of the Club and not performing, would you still be spending £Hundreds of Millions on yet another managers re-build!

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 11:54

    I would have secured a striker first. They are leaving thelves with a reduced budget for their transfer priirity

    • Reply posted by My Account, today at 12:05

      My Account replied:
      You have no idea what their budget is.

  • Comment posted by Act raiser, today at 11:56

    De Gea is great but still makes howlers and at this level the margins are too fine. Great servant for club but he needs to go.

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 11:47

    A waste of money. Nothing wrong with De Gea. Get a decent striker United and score more.

  • Comment posted by BeTheChange, today at 12:15

    Simon Stone, I know you love to write story after story about your favourite football club but once again - where's the story here?...... until a deal has been agreed or he's having a medical, this is gossip column standard. I wish you'd give the rest of the footballing world as much attention as your beloved Manchester Utd. 😴

  • Comment posted by Not do special anymore, today at 11:47

    Expect to see a "Breaking news" article on this twice daily for the coming week.

  • Comment posted by telecust, today at 12:13

    The club is using FFP excuse for not being able to sell players to generate transfer funds. Assets bought for an inflated price, on inflated wages means players not motivated to leave, no other club wants them, and Utd won't sell for half their cost. They'd rather players quietly leave for nothing when the contract expires. Crazy

  • Comment posted by Emmastan291, today at 11:54

    Onana has his own shortcomings though I tend to see what Ten Hagg wants next season...

  • Comment posted by footfall22, today at 12:04

    Box office this fella and it would be a real coup for the Premier League if it happens. Expect the odd clanger but he's not your typical run-of-the-mill type goalie that stands around for most of the game in the penalty box. He's a little over theatrical with his saves also but I suppose that all adds to the entertainment factor.

    • Reply posted by BlueStig, today at 12:11

      BlueStig replied:
      It depends how many goals he lets in! Then it's entertaining for a whole different reason!

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 11:46

    I'd personally give Henderson a go.

    Young, clearly talented, home-grown, and they could then spend the money on a Striker!

    Seems logical, sensible & lower risk.

    Maybe this is why I don't work in football!

    Spurs fan.

    • Reply posted by The Shire, today at 11:49

      The Shire replied:
      Nah he's open spoken out many times about not being happy and wanting to leave due to not playing and in a very unprofessional manner. It's past the point of no return in his case, if we were going to do that it needed to be 2-3 years ago.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 12:18

    Where's the article for every other club trying to conclude any of their deals?

  • Comment posted by tommslaford, today at 11:59

    Onana is a class goalkeeper. ETH managed him at Ajax. Get him in.

