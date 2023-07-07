Last updated on .From the section England

Morgan Gibbs-White (front left), Cole Palmer (back second right) and substitute Cameron Archer scored in England's 3-0 win over Israel in the semi-finals

Channel 4 will broadcast Saturday's European Under-21 Championship final as England face Spain in Georgia.

England have reached the final for the first time in 14 years and are aiming to win the competition for the third time, having been European champions in 1982 and 1984.

Five-time champions Spain have won three of the last six editions of the tournament, most recently in 2019.

The game at the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi will kick off at 17:00 BST.

England are yet to concede a goal in Georgia, having beaten the Czech Republic, Israel and Germany in the group, before beating Portugal and Israel in the knockout stages..

Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer, Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon and Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe have each scored two goals for Lee Carsley's team.

You can follow live text coverage of Saturday's game on the BBC Sport website and app.