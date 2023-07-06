Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robin Koch will move back to his native Germany on loan with Eintracht Frankfurt

Leeds United defender Robin Koch has joined Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old German made 77 appearances in all competitions for Leeds after joining in 2020 from Freiburg.

The Germany international's contract with Leeds will expire at the end of next season and he will become a free agent when his loan ends.

Leeds will reportedly external-link receive a loan fee from Frankfurt.

Koch, quoted on Frankfurt's website, said: "I've matured a lot in the last three seasons at Leeds in what is perhaps the strongest league in the world - as a footballer but also as a person.

"I want to prove that again in the Bundesliga. I am convinced that we can have a strong season."

His departure comes two days after Daniel Farke was announced as Leeds' new manager on a four-year deal.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League in 2022-23 after a campaign that saw them sack two managers, Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia, with Sam Allardyce unable to keep them up.