Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Sam Silvera (left) and Tom Glover both played in the A-League Grand Final last season, with Silvera's Mariners coming out on top

Middlesbrough have signed Central Coast Mariners winger Sam Silvera and ex-Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover on three-year deals.

Australia Under-23 international Silvera, 22, joins for an undisclosed fee after 54 appearances in two spells with the Mariners.

He was part of the Mariners' A-League title-winning side, beating Glover's old club Melbourne in the Grand Final.

Former Spurs keeper Glover, 25, played 106 games for the Victorian club.

