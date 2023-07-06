Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Harrison Holgate made 25 appearances in all competitions for Fleetwood last season

Defender Harrison Holgate has signed a new two-year contract with Fleetwood Town, to run to the summer of 2025.

The 22-year-old played 25 games for Scott Brown's side last season, taking his tally of senior appearances to 57.

Holgate has been with the Cod Army since his academy days, and previously spent time with the Manchester United and Middlesbrough youth set-ups.

His previous deal had been set to expire this summer, before he agreed the extension to remain at Highbury.