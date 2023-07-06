Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Scotland beat Costa Rica 4-0 in their latest game in April

Scotland Women's friendlies against Northern Ireland and Finland this month will be shown live on the BBC.

Northern Ireland's visit to Dens Park, Dundee, on Friday, 14 July will be broadcast on the BBC Scotland channel, with a 19:35 BST kick-off.

Scotland's preparations for the inaugural Nations League continue four days later in Finland.

That match will be shown by BBC Alba, with an English commentary version available via the red button.

Kick-off at Tampere Stadium, Tampere, will be at 17:00 UK time.

Both games can also be followed live on the BBC Sport website and app.