Ross Doohan spent six months with Forest Green Rovers

Former Scotland Under-21 goalkeeper Ross Doohan has signed for Aberdeen from Forest Green Rovers.

The 25-year-old, who has agreed a two-year contract, had joined Forest Green from Tranmere Rovers for an undisclosed fee in January.

But his 19 appearances could not prevent relegation from England's League One.

Doohan told Aberdeen's website: "As soon as I heard of the interest, I was keen to get it agreed quickly."

He said that, with "a massive season with European matches to look forward to", it was "just an opportunity I couldn't turn down".

"Being here at such a big club is only going to benefit me in the long term in terms of my development," Doohan said.

His departure follows the exit of Duncan Ferguson after less than six months as manager, with Hannah Dingley being named as caretaker - the first female boss of a men's professional football side.

Doohan came through Celtic's youth ranks and had loan spells with Cumbernauld Colts, Greenock Morton, Ayr United, Ross County, Dundee United and Tranmere Rovers before joining the League Two club permanently in August.

He will compete with current number one Kelle Roos and the Dutchman's predecessor, Joe Lewis, for a starting place, with manager Barry Robson pointing to his extensive experience "despite his age".

"He is composed and decisive and we look forward to helping Ross continue his professional development," he said.

"We've got a significant number of fixtures to play this season, so I am sure Ross will be an important asset for us and will be an excellent addition to the fantastic group of goalkeepers we have here at Aberdeen."