Coventry City played their first game at the CBS Arena in 2005 when it was first opened

Coventry City are to explore the option of allowing some fans to stand and watch their games for the first time at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Sky Blues say they will consult fans over an option to bring in safe standing for the 2024-25 season.

"The most important thing we need to do is consult with our fans, especially those who will be affected," said chief executive Dave Boddy.

After meetings with Coventry City Council and the Sports Ground Safety Authority, the Championship club plan to install the safe standing areas in four separate blocks at their currently 32,000-capacity all-seater ground.

Boddy said it was the new five-year deal to remain at the CBS Arena, coupled with Doug King's purchase of the club, that has freed them up to now develop the stadium.

Aside from relaying the pitch, and now initiating the safe standing process, Coventry have also moved dressing rooms.

After previous landlords Wasps took over the bigger home dressing room and rebranded it, the Sky Blues have been using the away dressing room.

But they will now reclaim their old dressing room and rebrand it from amber and black to sky blue.

"With the agreement to play at the Arena signed in April, we are now able to put into place some of the plans we have - including for a safe standing solution," Boddy told the club website. external-link

League One side Shrewsbury Town were the first English club to apply to have safe standing at their ground

"We now have a period of time to do this, with the intention that any change to the configuration would be made to be in place at the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

"There is a significant cost to this, which will be borne by the club, but we know this is something many clubs are moving towards and we will listen to what the fans wish to do in this area."

All-seater stadiums were first made a requirement in the top two divisions of English football in August 1994 in the wake of Lord Justice Taylor's report into the Hillsborough disaster in April 1989.

League One side Shrewsbury Town were the first English club to apply for safe standing and had it in use for 2018, followed by Wycombe Wanderers later that year.

Premier League and Championship clubs were allowed to introduce safe standing areas last season after five clubs - Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Cardiff City - took part in a government-commissioned 'early adopters' pilot study during the second half of 2021-22.