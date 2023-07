Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Rav van den Berg's brother Sepp is at Liverpool

Middlesbrough have signed defender Rav van den Berg from Dutch Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle on a four-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old made his debut for the Bluefingers in May 2021, and has since played 32 senior games, scoring once.

Van den Berg helped Zwolle win promotion back to the top flight last season, missing out on the title to Heracles on goal difference.

He is also a Netherlands international up to under-20 level.

The Van den Berg family now has two members playing in England, with Rav's brother Sepp contracted to Liverpool.

Boro have now made two signings this summer, with Brentford forward Alex Gilbert also moving to the Riverside.

