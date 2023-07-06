Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Sam Howes becomes Leyton Orient's fifth signing of the summer transfer window

Leyton Orient have signed goalkeeper Sam Howes from National League club Wealdstone for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old, who has won one cap for England C, has agreed a two-year deal with the League One newcomers.

Howes, a former West Ham United trainee, was an ever-present for the Stones in the league last season, keeping 10 clean sheets.

"I want to push to be the number one, and continue to improve my game," he told the club website. external-link

Howes was part of the England squad which won the Under-17 European Championship in 2014, and has also had spells in non-league with Hampton & Richmond, Eastbourne Borough, Woking, Dorking Wanderers and Horsham.

Orient had been looking to bolster their options between the sticks after last season's number one Lawrence Vigouroux joined Premier League side Burnley on a free transfer.

"Sam has a great background in his career, coming through at West Ham, and he dropped out of the professional game to get competitive experience," head coach Richie Wellens said.

"He will come in and complement Rhys Byrne and another goalkeeper, who we can't announce yet."

