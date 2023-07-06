Last updated on .From the section Wales

International women's friendly: USA v Wales Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose Date: Sunday, 9 July Kick-off: 21:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales and live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

In her BBC Sport column, Manchester United and Wales defender Hayley Ladd looks ahead to Sunday's eye-catching friendly against world champions USA - and explains why Gemma Grainger's players are convinced they will soon be competing with the planet's best sides at major tournaments.

It is a huge step for us, for Wales, to be playing against the USA.

We have had some really tough European games - in particular I think of England, Norway, France - and produced some really positive performances.

We know the next step is playing the likes of the US - experiencing that challenge, ticking it off in our journey and knowing that we can excel when we do reach a major tournament.

We are really aware of the USA's skill levels, their physicality and the length of time they have spent at the top of the women's game.

We are expecting a big crowd and certainly a lot of energy behind the home team as they prepare to head off to the World Cup.

But while we know the quality of the team we are facing, that doesn't mean we are going to be scared or fearful.

We know what we can bring to the game.

Megan Rapinoe (left) and Alex Morgan (right) are among a host of star names in a USA squad who are aiming to win a third successive World Cup

A major tournament? It's non-negotiable

We might have reached the World Cup too, of course, but for that play-off defeat by Switzerland.

We have put the tough feelings we had after that game to one side and we know what our focus is moving forward.

But I think we have still got to feel that little bit of bitterness about missing out on qualification to really light the fire again and realise our desire as a team - to get to that final tournament.

It's almost an expectation now that we will qualify for a first tournament. It's a non-negotiable.

That's where we have got to set our sights - we have to be that confident.

You can see it in a lot of the preparation we are doing now, the staff that [manager] Gemma Grainger is bringing in.

I think a big part of the belief we have is the backing from the Football Association of Wales (FAW) to get all the little performance components in place - whether it's more staff members or better conditions.

We will keep pushing for what we want and what we feel is the best for elite players, but certainly the improvements over the last two years have made us feel as a squad that we are well supported and that the FAW's vision is aligned with ours.

We all hope Wales are going to be a top-performing team at major tournaments - and consistently as well.

A game which puts things into perspective

This trip is a brilliant experience for our younger players.

I remember when I went to Switzerland for a tournament in my first camp and saw the elite level of the European teams we played.

It really is the best experience - to be there, feel the crowd and see what the level is.

We are missing some experienced players with Sophie Ingle and Rachel Rowe unavailable, but we have faith in the squad.

I saw that Jess Fishlock is going to join up with us and we are really keen to have her.

She is a huge player, obviously, and also has that insight of playing a lot of the US players week in, week out.

There's a good feeling around the camp.

This is the first time Wales have played outside Europe. That puts it into perspective I think, the journey that Wales teams have been on.

It's nice to push the boundaries and to be the first to do it.

The sky's the limit

Gemma Evans (left) and Hayley Ladd (right) have formed a formidable central defensive pairing for Wales

We have had some transfer news during our stay in the US, with Gemma Evans signing for Manchester United.

I am delighted Gemma will be a club-mate of mine because it's a joy to play with her for Wales.

She has so many attributes which make her a top player - she is a brilliant defender who will put her body on the line, she reads the game very well and her physicality is something I really admire.

I think the sky's the limit for Gemma.

On another note, it was great to hear news that Hannah Dingley has been put in charge of Forest Green Rovers' men's team.

Breaking through those boundaries in whatever form is really important for female athletes and female coaches.

I think the more opportunities female coaches get the better, whatever the level and whether it's with men's or women's teams.

I know a lot of people will say we want those coaches to stay within the women's game. It depends how you look at it, but I certainly see it as a positive step.

I hope she does brilliant things with Forest Green.

Hayley Ladd was speaking to BBC Sport Wales' Gareth Vincent.