Barnsley have appointed ex-Sheffield United defender Neill Collins as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

The 39-year-old Scot takes over at Oakwell after four years in charge of the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USA.

Collins replaces Michael Duff, who left to take over at Championship side Swansea City in June.

Duff led the Tykes to fourth in League One last season, but they were beaten by South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be stepping back into the English Football League and even more so to be joining a club of this stature," he told the club website. external-link

"I am fortunate to be working with a squad that just achieved a play-off final but understand there is a lot of work to be done if we want to replicate that success and go a step further.

"I can't wait to get started and work on getting this club back to where it belongs."

Collins will manage Tampa one last time on Saturday before coming to England.

He spent five years with Sheffield United before leaving to join the USL Championship side in March 2016.

The former centre-back retired from playing to become the club's manager in May 2018, and was named the league's coach of the year in 2021.

