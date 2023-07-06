Jason Knight has made 150 league appearances for Derby, scoring 12 times

Derby County boss Paul Warne says his expects the club to lose midfielder Jason Knight this summer.

The Republic of Ireland international, 22, is out of contract next summer and has been linked with moves to Stoke and Bristol City, among others.

However Warne says potential suitors must match County's valuation.

He told BBC Radio Derby: "Honestly I don't foresee him being here - I don't know what the party line I'm supposed to say is, but that's the honest truth.

"I am aware of interest from a couple or three Championship clubs, I am aware of bids, I am aware of what the player has been offered, I am aware of everything.

"I don't want him to leave, he's a great kid and has trained really well this week. I have spoken to him a couple of times, he isn't knocking the door down to leave.

"I honestly think by the end of this summer it will happen, but it will only happen if our club agree to other club's valuation - they might not, if he runs his contract out here then great."

Dublin-born Knight signed for the Rams at the age of 16 and made his debut in the Championship in August 2019, winning the first of his 20 Republic of Ireland caps the following year.

Warne added: "I've had it many times with players we could have potentially sold in the last summer window before their contract runs out but I chose, with the owner, not to, because they brought more value than the figure we would be getting.

"If the figure is, for example, £1m, is he more valuable to me in terms of us getting promoted than £1m? He is, so the figure has to match the value we see in the player."