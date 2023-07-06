Michael Flynn took over at Swindon just before the end of last season

New Swindon head coach Michael Flynn says he is "not going to rush" into signing players this transfer window.

Flynn took over in May following the sacking of Jody Morris after only 18 games in charge.

The club have made only one signing this summer, goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney external-link on a season-long loan from Queens Park Rangers.

The Robins had three players on trial in the side for their first pre-season match, on Wednesday.

"It's got to be completely right and I've got a good core of 15, 16 players, so it's got to be right. I'm not going to rush into it," Flynn told BBC Radio Wiltshire

"I'm not going to pay stupid money, which is being bandied, about because we've got to put the best interests of the club first and foremost and we're doing a good job of that."

Flynn, who previously managed Walsall, pointed to a range of factors as to why the transfer market is "slow" so far this summer.

He highlighted clubs such as newly promoted Wrexham who have yet to sign anyone this window, and Stockport, who lost last season's play-off final and have brought in just two players, as wider evidence of limited activity across the league.

"Agents fees have gone up, wages have gone up, geography, some would rather stay north than come south, some would rather stay more south than come to the south west," Flynn explained.

"It's not through a lack of trying, we're working hard.

"The market is still quite slow. If you speak to agents left, right an centre, it is quite slow.

"You have a look at Wrexham, Stockport even - the big spenders - they haven't really gone over the top yet.

"It goes to say that they're quite happy with their squad or the right player hasn't come up and at the minute we haven't been able to get the right one over the line."