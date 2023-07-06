Close menu

Granit Xhaka: Bayer Leverkusen sign Swiss midfielder from Arsenal for £21.4m

Granit Xhaka applauds fans as he is substituted during Arsenal's final game of the 2022-23 season at home to Wolves
Granit Xhaka was given a standing ovation by Arsenal fans as he was substituted during their final game of last season at home to Wolves

Granit Xhaka has left Arsenal to join German side Bayer Leverkusen in a 25m euro (£21.4m) deal.

The Switzerland midfielder, 30, has signed a five-year deal with the Bundesliga club.

Xhaka, who joined the Gunners in 2016 and was briefly captain in 2019, had a year left on his contract but was expected to leave the club this summer.

Arsenal are on the verge of signing England midfielder Declan Rice in a British record deal from West Ham.

Xhaka scored 23 goals in 297 appearances for the Gunners, helping them win the FA Cup twice and finish runners-up in the Premier League last season.

He scored twice during the final game of the season, a 5-0 home win against Wolves, before being given a standing ovation as he was substituted late on.

That was in stark contrast to an angry confrontation with Arsenal fans after being substituted against Crystal Palace in October 2019, after which he admitted he was close to leaving the club.

That resulted in him being stripped of the captaincy - just over a month after he had been handed the armband by then manager Unai Emery.

Arsenal rejected a bid of 15m euros (£12.9m) for Xhaka from Roma in 2021 and later that summer he signed a one-year contract extension to 2024.

Xhaka previously spent four years playing in the Bundesliga for Borussia Monchengladbach, who he left to join the Gunners for a reported £35m in 2016.

  • Comment posted by CG, today at 17:56

    Good luck to him! He did well to turn his Arsenal career around. He had some great games last season.

    • Reply posted by JimmyB, today at 17:59

      JimmyB replied:
      I would agree, well done both to him and the fans for allowing a new chapter to start after the spat of a couple of years ago without any recriminations, he has had a good couple of seasons

  • Comment posted by sonnmatt, today at 17:56

    Xhaka had a massive season! He will be missed . Wish him all the best.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 18:26

      Name replied:
      Seems odd that we put up with him through the years of red cards every other game and giving the ball away to concede a goal. Now he suddenly turns into a good player and we offload him.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 17:56

    Thanks Xhaka. Always felt you were hard done to during 'that time'.

    Not a perfect player and made errors but I always felt he tried his best unlike others around that time who got their money then downed tools.

    Wish he'd have stayed but understand his family wanted to go back to Germany so fair enough. Sad he is t going to be with us as we venture back into the CL after helping us get there!

  • Comment posted by WheelsOnTheBusAreFallingOff, today at 17:57

    Will go down as a cult hero. Wanted to see him in the CL but it is what it is.

  • Comment posted by nathanbarley, today at 17:56

    Very underrated player. Best wishes for the futre, Granit

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 18:08

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      Indeed - Xhaka's left foot will be sorely missed.

      All the best in your next chapter Granit

  • Comment posted by Lord Pep, today at 18:01

    I think life away from premier league officials will be good for him. Often he got biased red cards.

    • Reply posted by GunnerStorm, today at 18:26

      GunnerStorm replied:
      and then investigated for it, instead of the refs who gave them.

  • Comment posted by Runcorn_Mac, today at 18:03

    As a neutral, I thought he was an excellent player and I think he will be missed by Arsenal next season.

  • Comment posted by kev, today at 18:16

    Good luck and Thank you. Always loved xhaka. Even when he lost his cool as our own fans gave him stick. He gave it back. That was passion and anger something we lacked back then. Wish him well.

    • Reply posted by scrubchubby, today at 18:25

      scrubchubby replied:
      Yes, I think something that was missed during that altercation with the fans, is that the fans were damn well asking for it. They were certainly giving it out so why shouldn't they take a bit back.

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 18:01

    I've been a massive fan of Xhaka. One of my favourite Arsenal players. Always gave 100% effort & was a leader in the team. His reconnection with the fans and redemption after falling so foul with them was an amazing story & we can all learn from that.

  • Comment posted by Crafty13uk , today at 17:56

    Good luck Granit, pretty good deal all round it must be said.

  • Comment posted by TKGriffiths, today at 18:16

    That's quite a big fee for a 30 year old with only a year left on his contract. Good business if it's legitimate.

  • Comment posted by Bobsy, today at 18:08

    As a United fan it’s somewhat testament to Arteta he managed to get the best out of Xaka and rehabilitate both his performance and attitude to the point Arsenal fans are wishing him well. Impressed with Arteta and glad to see Arsenal back challenging, with Liverpool strengthening too - the top 4 could become 6 and one hell of a season next year!

    • Reply posted by spinkbottle, today at 18:20

      spinkbottle replied:
      How would the top four become six?
      It's just silly!
      There's so much money sloshing around in the PL that it could become a top twelve/fourteen/sixteen

  • Comment posted by GunnerStorm, today at 18:13

    Excellent servant to the club and won the respect of the supporters at the Emirates. What a difference it makes when you have the support of the manager to keep going. All the best

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 18:06

    Arsenal doing a good bit of business for once. £21m for a 30 year old with 1 year left on his contract. Glad he ended his career on a high with probably his best ever season and got the club back into the CL

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 18:16

    I genuinely wish Granit Xhaka the very best of luck with his return to Germany. Under Arteta, he turned things around at Arsenal and became a key player, especially last season.

    Good luck, fella.

  • Comment posted by micky love, today at 18:12

    Had his ups and downs but finished his Arsenal career with the fans behind him on the back of our best season for many years.
    Good on ya Xhaka, you will be missed!

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 18:18

    Good price for Arsenal, considering he is 30

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 18:26

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Great business.
      Only had a year left on deal too.

  • Comment posted by Danny Doyle, today at 18:02

    Commiserations to those who enjoy a good old game of current PL player scrabble.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:16

    He will be missed, both for his leadership and the steel he added

  • Comment posted by Slow work day, today at 18:01

    Strange move. I wasn't a big fan but i can't deny that he had an excellent season last year. Why take a step down from where he was. Certainly not a money move to go to Bayer L and he's only 30

    • Reply posted by GirthWindandFire, today at 18:04

      GirthWindandFire replied:
      When the club spends 105M on a player, something/one has to give......

