Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jill Roord helped Wolfsburg reach the Women's Champions League final last season

Manchester City have signed Dutch midfielder Jill Roord on a three-year deal from VfL Wolfsburg.

Roord, 26, spent two years in Germany and played in last season's Champions League final defeat by Barcelona.

She previously played for Arsenal between 2019 and 2021 and won Euro 2017 with the Netherlands.

"I have always thought this was a fantastic club with lots of quality, and I'm super excited to start here," said Roord.

"I really like the way that they play, and I feel that it suits me perfectly. There's a lot of quality in the team, and it's a young side with plenty of potential which is very important to me.

"If you play for City, you compete for everything you are involved in and that is what we will be aiming to do - with the quality we have here, anything is possible so I hope that we will be very successful together."

Roord scored 31 goals in 69 appearances for Wolfsburg in all competitions and will wear the number 20 shirt for City.