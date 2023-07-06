Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Paul Gallagher played more than 600 matches in his professional career, including 124 at Preston under current Stoke boss Alex Neil

Stoke City have named Paul Gallagher as first-team coach, reuniting the former Potters striker with Alex Neil, who he played under at Preston.

Gallagher, 38, has left Deepdale, where he was assistant to Frankie McAvoy and current boss Ryan Lowe.

His exit ends a 10-year stay at Preston that included more than 300 appearances across four spells.

Gallagher had two loans with Stoke, one during the 2005-06 season and another for three months at the start of 2008.

He scored 12 goals in 47 games in his time in the Potteries before spending 2008-09 at Plymouth ahead of a move to Leicester City, where he spent six seasons until moving to Preston for a second time in October 2013.

Gallagher, who said it was "naturally appealing" to work with Neil again, played under the current Stoke boss for four years at Deepdale, with Neil giving his fellow Scot his first coaching job when he retired from playing in 2021.

"Paul is an important addition to our coaching team," Stoke technical director Ricky Martin said. external-link

"He has earned a reputation at Preston as a high-quality operator and is fulfilling the potential Alex previously saw in him.

"Alex has spoken in glowing terms about Paul's ability to understand and relay tactical information ever since his playing days, so it is no surprise to see him now enjoying success as a coach."