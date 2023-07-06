Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ruaidhri Higgins was appointed Derry City manager in 2021

Ruaidhri Higgins admits he had conversations about taking over as Barnsley manager but says his loyaty to Derry City "can never be questioned".

The League One club have appointed Neill Collins as their new head coach despite talks with 38-year-old Higgins.

Higgins took over as Derry manager in 2021 and led the club to FAI Cup glory and European football last season.

"I'm really, really committed to this and it was never certain that I was going to go anyway," he said.

"I genuinely don't feel that my commitment to this club can ever be questioned.

"I didn't go looking for anything, let's be assured of that, and I never will go looking for anything."

Barnsley were looking to replace Swansea-bound Michael Duff and approached Derry City for permission to speak to Higgins.

The Oakdale club finished fourth in League One but lost to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final in May.

Derry City are third in the League of Ireland table, six points off leaders Shamrock Rovers.

"Barnsley approached the club last week for permission to speak to me," Higgins added.

"That was granted, I spoke to them and had a couple of conversations. That's where it ended.

"I can't control media speculation and I can't control what goes around. I have never applied for a job and I will never apply for a job when I am manager of Derry, I will assure you that.

"People aren't privy to private conversations that go on, but it was never, ever a foregone conclusion."

'We are going in the right direction'

Derry are set to enter a crucial part of their season with a home match against Sligo Rovers before the Candystripes will embark on their European campaign with HB Torshavn.

Higgins admits the timing of the talks "wasn't ideal" but says his full focus is on the upcoming matches.

"I've two-and-a-half years left on my deal and that is where it is at," Higgins added.

"I love it here and the club have been brilliant to me, the supporters have been brilliant and I've never indicated, at any point, my desire to ever leave this football club.

"They are a big football club and it shows, as a club, we are going in the right direction.

"Don't get me wrong, results haven't been brilliant of late, but the club is going in the right direction and we are trying to do things right here.

"The players know how committed I am to this football club. I work night and day to try and help this football club and will continue to do so until the day I am told any different.

"The players know the work that we all put in here. We are all very together and we want to take this club forward."