Vera Pauw has guided the Republic of Ireland to their first appearance at a World Cup finals

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says she believes an individual is actively trying to "destroy her career".

The Republic manager was speaking before her team's final Women's World Cup warm-up friendly against France at the Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night.

The build-up to the game has been overshadowed by allegations against her from her time as Houston Dash manager.

The latest allegations were published in The Athletic external-link .

A number of unnamed ex-Dash players and staff allege Pauw body-shamed players and behaved inappropriately during her time in charge in 2018.

Pauw was first named in a report in December on misconduct in the USA's National Women's Soccer League.

The Dutchwoman has described the latest allegations against her as "nonsense" and says she is the victim of "an agenda" and a deliberate attempt to undermine her on the eve of the World Cup.

"There is a person that has targeted to destroy my career and has influenced a few. This agenda is known, this agenda has been on Twitter, this agenda is with me and I have said that after the World Cup I am going to see if we are going to take legal actions," said Pauw.

Pauw said that she had found the fallout from the latest allegations "draining" and conceded it could potentially spoil the experience of taking the Republic of Ireland to their first World Cup finals.

"I have a bunch of players, if you see us on the pitch, how close we are together and how much fun we have together and then something influences that atmosphere, of course that is draining. It's such a nonsense," said the Republic boss.

"It's important to keep that bond and nothing comes in between us because that bond I have never felt before.

"The only thing you can say about that [whether it will impact the World Cup experience] is when the World Cup starts and how we enjoy it and how we can manage that as a group, how strong we are."

Future unclear

Pauw's contract with the Republic expires after the World Cup future and her future remains unclear.

Two weeks ago the 60-year-old indicated talks were ongoing with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) about a new deal.

When asked on Wednesday if things had progressed, Pauw said: "That is something you need to ask the FAI. I have said what I had to say about it.

"I said I am happy in Ireland. Ireland has embraced me and that I feel very, very comfortable here.

"We will see. It's not signed. I'm happy here, I want to stay here and we will see what is happening."

'On full alert' for France

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe says France will provide a major challenge

Meanwhile, Republic skipper Katie McCabe indicated Thursday's match against France represented an opportunity for the team to test themselves against quality opposition before travelling to Australia.

"It's massive to have France coming to town in front of our home fans, one of the best teams in the world who are right up there in terms of World Cup favourites," McCabe said.

"They have talent and depth in their squad, they're physical, they're quick and quite good in small areas in terms of passing.

"We'll have to be on full alert to make sure we can stop them and get a positive result for our fans."