Rangers are ready to end the Old Firm away fans lockouts by offering Celtic 700 tickets for the first derby of the new season. (Scottish Sun) external-link

South Korean winger Yang Hyun-Jun, 21, has forced open the door to a £2.1m switch to Celtic after a change of heart from Gangwon CEO Kim Byung-j, who had been reluctant to sell. (Daily Record) external-link

Reports that Rangers have been approached with a bid for Ianis Hagi from Italian club Lecce are wide of the mark, with the Ibrox club keen to retain the Romanian midfielder. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hibernian paid around £300,000 to complete the signing of Wales midfielder Dylan Levitt from Dundee United yesterday. (Scotsman) external-link

Captain David Marshall believes a calm and settled summer will have Hibernian hitting the ground running when the season starts after the huge influx of players last year. (Daily Record) external-link

Neil Lennon reckons Scott Brown has the ambition and potential to be a future Celtic manager as he says he's been hugely impressed how well the former captain as adapted to management at Fleetwood Town. (Herald) external-link