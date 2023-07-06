Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Gemma Evans, left, stayed on the pitch to watch Chelsea lift the Women's Super League after Reading were relegated

Manchester United have signed Wales international Gemma Evans from Reading on a free transfer.

Reading were relegated from the Women's Super League in the 2022-23 season and have switched to part-time for the forthcoming campaign.

Evans, 26, played for Reading for two years but left in June alongside 12 other players external-link .

"It's a massive honour to sign [for United]. It's something I've dreamed about," she said.

Evans, who made her Wales debut in 2016 and won her 50th cap in February, has previously played for Bristol City, Yeovil Town and Cardiff City.

She added: "The ambition of the club is what brought me here - seeing how well the girls did last year was amazing.

"The progression of the club is something I want to be onboard with and I want to help build on the amazing foundations already here."

Evans is the first of several signings expected at Manchester United this summer after the high-profile exits of Ona Batlle and Alessia Russo.

A number of players have left Reading in search of full-time football, though Evans had already attracted interest prior to the end of the WSL campaign.

She brings depth to a United squad hoping to challenge on all fronts next season having secured a Champions League qualification spot.

Her arrival maintains a consistent transfer policy at United under manager Marc Skinner. They try to mix WSL experience, which Evans brings, with youth and a scattering of potentially world-class talent.

They added defender Evie Rabjohn, 18, from Aston Villa earlier in the year and are set to announce the signing of midfielder Emma Watson, 17, from Rangers.

United have also been linked with Barcelona striker Geyse and her fellow Brazilian forward Kerolin as potential replacements for Russo.