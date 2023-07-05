Last updated on .From the section European Football

Angel di Maria joined Benfica when he first moved to Europe from Argentina 16 years ago

Argentina forward Angel di Maria has joined Benfica for the second time in his career.

Di Maria, 35, played for the Portuguese club between 2007-2010 when he first moved to Europe from Rosario in his native Argentina.

He spent last season with Italian side Juventus after seven years with French giants Paris St-Germain.

"Welcome home, Di Maria," said the club in a video announcing his move, which is reportedly a one-year deal.

Di Maria won the Portuguese league and cup double in his last season with Benfica before moving to Real Madrid.

He will join close friend and compatriot Nicolas Otamendi, with whom he won the World Cup in Qatar last year.