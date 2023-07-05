Last updated on .From the section European Football

Caglar Soyuncu has joined Atletico Madrid after five years with Leicester City

Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu has joined Atletico Madrid on a four-year deal following his departure from Leicester City.

Soyuncu, 27, left the Foxes after they were relegated to the Championship when his contract expired in June.

The centre-back played 132 games after joining Leicester from German side Freiburg for £19m in 2018, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2021.

He was frozen out by former manager Brendan Rodgers during last season.

However, interim boss Dean Smith restored him to the side immediately after taking over.

Soyuncu missed the last three games of the campaign because of a hamstring injury as Leicester finished 18th in the Premier League.