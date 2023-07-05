Dave Challinor has continued his run of promotions with Stockport, after successes at Fylde and Hartlepool

Head coach Dave Challinor has signed a new three-year deal with Stockport County, following last season's run to the League Two play-off final.

Challinor has overseen a rise since taking over at Edgeley Park in November 2021, first guiding the Hatters to promotion from the National League.

They were within a penalty shootout of back-to-back successes, but lost to Carlisle United at Wembley.

"We've had some success," Challinor told the club website.

"There's still the overriding disappointment of the end of last year, but in terms of where I am and where the club are, we're aligned in what we want to try and achieve over the next few years.

"To extend my stay is something both parties wanted to do, so happy to get it done."

The 47-year-old, who also took Hartlepool into the English Football League the season before taking up his current role, has won 56 wins in 97 games at Stockport.

He did have a year remaining on his existing deal but has now agreed new terms to run until the summer of 2026.

Director of football Simon Wilson added: "We believe strongly in the direction we are going under Dave's leadership and I think he believes strongly that we will deliver the support required to enable success moving forward.

"He has grown during his time with the club and will continue to evolve here. It won't all be plain sailing as it never is but there is an underlying level of trust on both sides to come through the challenges and continue to move the club forward."

Meanwhile, striker Jack Stretton will miss the majority of the forthcoming League Two season after he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury in training.

The 21-year-old joined the Hatters from Derby County in January and scored three goals in 19 games between then and the end of the season.