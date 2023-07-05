Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Darren Byfield won seven caps for Jamaica

Walsall have appointed their ex-striker Darren Byfield as first-team coach.

The club say Byfield will form a "key part" of head coach Mat Sadler's staff and will strengthen the academy's link with the senior side, alongside his first-team duties.

The 46 year-old had two spells with Walsall, scoring 27 goals in 152 games.

His most memorable moment came when he scored the winner against Reading in the play-off final as Walsall won promotion to the second tier in 2001.

Byfield was most recently first-team coach at League Two Crawley Town, having a brief interim stint in charge before reverting to an assistant role under boss Scott Lindsey.

"I spoke with the gaffer and I am really excited about his thoughts and ideas about what we will be doing this season, so I am really looking forward to it," Byfield said. external-link

"My aim is to try and improve this team and this football club and get us back to where we want to be."

Byfield began his playing career at Aston Villa, making six Premier League appearances, before a succession of loan spells preceded his first move to Walsall in June 2000.

His first season with the Saddlers culminated in their superb 3-2 extra-time win over the Royals in Cardiff, with Byfield grabbing the crucial goal as Ray Graydon's side twice came from behind to clinch promotion back to the second tier at the first attempt.

After spells with the likes of Rotherham, Sunderland, Gillingham and Millwall, Byfield returned to Walsall before the 2009-10 season.

He finished his playing career with non-league Solihull Moors before embarking on his coaching journey in the lower leagues, which included a spell as player-manager at Redditch United.

"My experience last year with Crawley will hopefully help me in this role," Byfield said.

"It's having the knowledge of knowing the teams and players that you are playing against, it is a big thing."