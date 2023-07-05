Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Mitch Clark was found guilty of placing 312 bets between 8 February 2022 and 10 March 2023

Port Vale's Mitch Clark has received a suspended three-month ban and a fine of £600 external-link after admitting breaching Football Association betting rules.

Clark, 24, placed 312 bets on football games, including three on former club Accrington, an independent panel heard.

One bet was against Stanley, as part of an accumulator and for a low stake.

The panel suspended the ban as Clark did not benefit financially, the integrity of the game was unaffected, and he had also sought addiction help.

His ban has been suspended for two years pending any further breach of the FA's betting rules.

In the case notes, the panel judged that despite his "aggravating" number of bets placed between 8 February 2022 and 10 March 2023, Clark did not show "proclivity or consistent intent to target his team losing", nor to "attempt to influence or bring about a negative result".

He also did not play in the match in which he had placed the bet against his club.

They also stated that after the FA's charge was lodged, Clark had complied with the disciplinary process in full, been "candid" and shown "genuine remorse", as well as admitting to an addiction and receiving treatment through the Sporting Chance charity.

Clark made 49 appearances for Stanley during the 2022-23 season as they were relegated from League One, before joining Vale this summer.

Under FA rules and regulations, external-link there is a worldwide ban on betting on football in place for those involved in the sport from the Premier League level down to step three of the non-league pyramid.

This includes betting on matches, and other football-related matters such as transfers, signings, managerial appointments and sackings, or team selections.