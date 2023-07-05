Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Piemonte was called up to the provisional Italian squad for the 2023 World Cup but was cut from the final 23-woman selection

Everton have signed Italy international striker Martina Piemonte on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old moves from AC Milan to the Women's Super League club on a contract until 2025.

Piemonte has 13 Italy caps but missed out on a place in their squad for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

"I think Everton is investing in women's football," she said. "They did well this year and will want to do even better in the future."

Everton finished sixth in the WSL last season, as they consolidated in mid-table under manager Brian Sorensen having flirted with relegation in the previous campaign.

The Toffees are looking to strengthen their attack by securing Piemonte, who scored 14 goals in 24 appearances last season.

She becomes both Everton's first signing of the summer and the second Italian in the squad, following in the footsteps of compatriot Aurora Galli who joined from Juventus two years ago.

Sorensen said: "Martina has every attribute you need to be an Everton player. Her physicality, composure on the ball and an eye for goal makes her an excellent addition to our squad."