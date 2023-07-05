New Southampton manager Russell Martin says he and his coaching staff are trying to instil belief in the players after a rough 2022-23 season

Southampton's new manager Russell Martin says he and his staff have tried to fill St Mary's with "energy" since their arrival in June.

The 37-year-old was prised away from Swansea City following lengthy contract negotiations.

"The way the players have trained so far has been fantastic with a really good mentality and energy," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"Some of them have had a lot of disappointment recently.

"But with every bit of pain is a chance to grow and it is up to us as a coaching staff to keep those levels up."

Southampton sacked two managers and endured a turbulent season in the Premier League in 2022-23.

Ralph Hasenhuttl, who had been in charge for nearly four years, was the first to be axed in November following an unsteady run of form that left Saints in the bottom three.

Nathan Jones, who had guided Luton to the Championship play-offs the year before, then came in on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

But the Welshman struggled mightily in the dugout, winning just one league game and losing seven, before being sacked just three months into the job.

Saints, who had occupied one of the relegation spots since the beginning of November, were unable to recover from the ups and downs and were relegated to the Championship.

Martin is well aware of the disappointment some of the squad may still be feeling.

"We are going to focus a lot on the people here," he added.

"Change can often be messy, it can bring around uncertainty but it can also bring freshness.

"Some of the players may have lost their way a little bit so it is up to us [coaching staff] to unlock their courage again and peel back some of that negative scar tissue that they picked up last season.

"I think the club has that chance to grow now and reset a few things."

'We have hit them really hard'

Southampton have started pre-season training, though the futures of star midfielder James Ward-Prowse and defender Tino Livramento remain unclear amid reports both could be poached by Premier League clubs.

Martin would not be drawn on the status of the two players, saying he was focused on getting the squad back on track.

"I will try my very best, through the work that we do with the players, to keep some of them here who haven't been sure about the situation," Martin said.

"There will be some who didn't have a great season last time out, but hopefully they will be very enthused by the way we are doing things here now.

"We have tried to bring energy into the building straight away, as much as we can, and be ourselves from the off.

"So we have hit them really hard, really early with lots of tactical information, lots of fitness work as well to test the mentality of the group, and it's been a lot for them to take on but I've been so impressed by them.

"It's our job as coaches to convince them they are good enough to do it and to instil enough courage to keep them doing it throughout the season, where there will be some tough moments for sure."