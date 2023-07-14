Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers have welcomed an independent review of SPFL governance

The Scottish Professional Football League chairman has apologised to Rangers as a dispute over sponsorship was concluded.

The matter arose when the SPFL agreed a deal with car firm cinch in 2021.

Rangers did not promote the deal and had taken the matter to court, citing a prior agreement with rival car retailer Park's of Hamilton.

"The SPFL regrets any damage to the reputation of Rangers and Park's as a result of the dispute," said the SPFL.

"The SPFL has accepted that Rangers had a pre-existing contract with Park's at the point that the SPFL entered into its title sponsorship contract with cinch in June 2021.

"All three parties have now agreed to withdraw the resulting Scottish FA arbitration, with the SPFL making a contribution to the costs of Rangers and Park's. These sums will be donated to charity."

Chairman Murdoch MacLennan said the SPFL was "delighted to have finally drawn a line under this dispute" and added: "We are keen to do all we can to learn from this protracted disagreement.

"I am particularly grateful for the constructive approach shown by all parties in helping resolve this long-running situation and am very happy to apologise if there has been any damage to the reputation of Rangers FC or Park's of Hamilton.

"Going forward, we have also agreed to commission an independent review of governance to help ensure the SPFL can avoid any such dispute in the future. This review will commence in October 2023."

A Rangers spokesperson said: "Rangers acknowledges the apology from the SPFL and is pleased that this long running dispute has been brought to a conclusion.

"In welcoming the independent review of SPFL governance, the club wishes to give thanks for the efforts and patience of those who have driven this to a satisfactory outcome."

It was later announced the review of governance sub-committee will be chaired by SPFL independent non-executive director Karyn McCluskey, who will be joined by SPFL audit committee members James MacDonald of Ross County and Chris McKay of Celtic, with an external auditor to be appointed.