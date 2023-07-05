Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Jon Mellish started out as a central defender but now predominately plays in midfield

Carlisle United midfielder Jon Mellish has agreed a new three-year contract with the League One club.

Mellish, 25, joined the Cumbrians from National League side Gateshead in the summer of 2019, and has made 168 appearances and scored 25 goals so far.

He helped United win promotion to the third tier via the play-offs last season - a result that triggered a year's extension to his old deal.

But that has now been re-negotiated through until at least 2026.

Mellish follows fellow midfielder Taylor Charters in agreeing fresh terms with the club before the new season, which starts with a home game against Fleetwood Town on Saturday, 5 August.