From the section Hibernian

Dylan Levitt (right) has made 52 Scottish Premiership appearances

Hibernian have signed Dylan Levitt from Dundee United on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 13-times capped Wales midfielder, 22, joined United, initially on loan, in 2021 and scored 11 goals in 62 games for the Tannadice side.

The former Manchester United youth player leaves the Tangerines following their relegation to the Scottish Championship.

"Dylan adds real quality to our midfield," said Hibs boss Lee Johnson.

"He joins us with good pedigree, has a great passing range, and will fit seamlessly into our evolving squad."

Levitt was part of his country's World Cup squad in Qatar last year.