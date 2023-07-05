Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Xisco Munoz led Watford to promotion to the Premier League but was sacked after just seven games of the following season

New Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz said he came to England as quickly as he could when the club approached him about the job.

The 42-year-old Spaniard, who led Watford to the Premier League in 2020-21, was appointed Darren Moore's successor on Tuesday.

Since leaving the Hornets in October 2021 he has coached in his homeland and with Anorthosis Famagusta in Cyprus.

"I'm very happy. It's very nice to be here," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"English football has its traditions and they improve different things with managers coming here, but you never lose your style. That's important to me.

"When I had the chance to come here I was at the airport after 20 minutes."

Moore left the Owls by mutual consent last month, just weeks after leading them to promotion back to the Championship through the play-offs.

Wednesday start the season with a home match against relegated Southampton on Friday, 4 July and Munoz has called for the fans to get behind the team right from the start.

"When they announced my appointment my social media went crazy and I want to thank the fans very much for that. This is one of the historic clubs in England because they have a massive fanbase," he said.

"I know they always travel and will always help us and this is what we need. They give power to us.

"From our first game at home we need them to give 100% to us to help us."

Analysis - Munoz keeps cool after chairman's rant

BBC Radio Sheffield sports manager Rob Staton

It was a fairly extraordinary press conference, where the new boss waited patiently to speak while Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri complained about former Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer's criticism of the club on Twitter.

When Munoz did get his chance, he pleaded for unity and a fresh start.

I interviewed him separately and he was full of energy, and a big smile appeared when discussing the opportunity to work in England again.

He was realistic about what is possible next season, saying the first priority is confirming survival and building from there.

What can Wednesday fans expect? He says he's open to playing a number of different formations but he's promised attacking football.

We'll get a first glimpse when they play York in a friendly on Saturday. Overall Munoz was upbeat and he handled the situation well, especially given the awkwardness of the chairman's rant.