Ben Killip made 35 appearances in all competitions for Hartlepool in 2022-23

League One side Barnsley have signed former Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Killip on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old made 133 league appearances in four seasons with Pools but turned down a new deal after they were relegated back to the National League last season.

The Reds start the new campaign at home to Port Vale on Saturday, 5 August.

"It's a massive club and they had an amazing season last season," Killip told the Tykes' website. external-link

Barnsley finished fourth in the table last season but lost to South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final.

