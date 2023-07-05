Ben Killip: Barnsley sign former Hartlepool United goalkeeper
League One side Barnsley have signed former Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Killip on a two-year deal.
The 27-year-old made 133 league appearances in four seasons with Pools but turned down a new deal after they were relegated back to the National League last season.
The Reds start the new campaign at home to Port Vale on Saturday, 5 August.
"It's a massive club and they had an amazing season last season," Killip told the Tykes' website.
Barnsley finished fourth in the table last season but lost to South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final.
