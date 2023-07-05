Last updated on .From the section Millwall

John Berylson became Millwall chairman in October 2007

John Berylson's achievements as owner and chairman of Millwall were "extraordinary and exemplary", says chief executive Steve Kavanagh.

Berylsondied on Tuesdayaged 70 after a "tragic accident", which it has been reported happened in the United States.

"John was, without doubt, the best club owner I have ever worked with," Kavanagh said in a statement. external-link

"I would argue strongly he was the best chairman of any club in this country. His endless passion was infectious."

He added: "He was so incredibly dedicated to the club and showed remarkable energy and drive to keep us progressing on and off the pitch.

"He trusted his staff to get on with the task at hand but was always unwavering in his support in so many ways.

"I feel so desperately sad for John's family and our thoughts and prayers are with them at what is such a devastatingly cruel time."

American businessman Berylson led a consortium which invested in the Lions, then in League One, 16 years ago.

He replaced Stewart Till as chairman in October 2007 and went on to oversee two promotions into the Championship, in 2010 and 2017.

The south-east London club have maintained their position in the second tier since winning the League One play-off final six years ago, and finished eighth in the table last season.

A 'tremendous' owner-chairman

Millwall fans can pay their respects to Berylson in a book of condolence, which will be shared with his family.

The first-team squad are on a pre-season camp in Spain but held a moment's silence as a mark of respect before training on Wednesday.

Manager Gary Rowett described Berylson as "an inspirational person".

"The skill that John had was that he always tried to make you feel better if you'd lost a game," Rowett said in an interview posted on the club's Twitter account. external-link

"He always tried to support [you] and make a strategy to move forward. That showed his compassion and his love for the club.

"It is so difficult for me to comprehend Millwall without John because he was the figurehead, and a tremendous owner-chairman."

Berylson is survived by wife Amy and his three children Jennifer, James and Elizabeth.

"All our thoughts go to his family, his wife Amy and his children and grandchildren," Rowett continued.

"I remember many conversations about players, matches and things that he wanted to try to do to move the club forward.

"He'd often have a conversation with one of his grandkids and his wife in the background. It just struck me that everything he did was with and for his family.

"My first thought was what an incredible family man and what an inspirational person."