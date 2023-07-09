Abbie Larkin has scored one goal in seven Republic of Ireland caps

When the Republic of Ireland's World Cup squad was announced there were lots of tears - both happy and sad.

For Abbie Larkin, it was the stuff of dreams.

The 18-year-old is the youngest member of Vera Pauw's squad and, despite her tender years, she is already a role model for the next generation.

"It's such a fairytale, a dream come true really," said Larkin.

"The girls back home are shouting my name, asking for pictures and autographs and I'm like 'this is amazing'.

"Even at my home club, the amount of girls who know me is crazy. I never would have thought that, especially at this age. It's an amazing feeling and I'm honoured to be able to have that feeling. I'm grateful and will never take that stuff for granted."

When the forward was asked if being a role model was important, she replied: "100%, that's my goal. I'd love to be one for the next generation to look up to."

The teenager is one of four forwards named in the Republic's 23-strong squad, with three reserves also making the trip to Australia.

'A bunch of tears, but happy tears'

Larkin has seven caps for the Republic of Ireland's senior side, and scored her first goal during their 9-0 victory away to Georgia in June 2022.

The Dubliner moved to Shamrock Rovers after a successful season at Shelbourne in which they became National League and FAI Cup champions.

"I don't think any words can describe it. It's just an amazing feeling and, at this age, I would have never of expected it," added Larkin.

"When Vera said it to us, I literally started crying and then some of the girls started crying as well and I was like, 'oh my God, I can't stop these tears from coming out'.

"Then I called my dad - he started crying, then my mum started crying! It was a bunch of tears, but happy tears.

"I think I need to try to let it sink in a little bit more because I don't think it's hit me yet that I'm going to a World Cup. It's a crazy feeling, but I'm so proud and honoured. It's so overwhelming in a good way and the support the girls have is amazing.

"I'm honoured to be able to go to the World Cup. It's nice to know Vera has belief and faith in me and I think that it has given me more confidence myself and I'm believing more in myself lately, so it's great."

'Family feeling among the squad'

Abbie Larkin joined Shamrock Rovers from League of Ireland rivals Shelbourne in 2023

The Republic flew out on Friday to Australia, which is co-hosting the Women's World Cup with New Zealand.

Their first game will be against Australia at a sold-out 82,500 Stadium Australia, in Sydney, on 20 July. African champions Nigeria and Olympic gold medallists Canada are the other two teams competing in a strong Group B.

Larkin is just one of two home-based players to make the squad, along with Rovers team-mate Aine O'Gorman.

The talented youngster made her first senior appearance for the Republic against Russia in 2022 and has been a squad regular since. She started the friendly win over Zambia, which was the last game before the World Cup squad was announced.

"Every girl in this room has supported me so much, even when I first came into this team. It's such a big welcome and its kind of like family this team and its such a homely feeling," added the Dubliner.

"Obviously, I'm so young so I'd be nervous coming into camps but they're all amazing and they make me feel comfortable.

"Katie [McCabe] is an unbelievable captain and person as well and is obviously such a role model.

"I did look up to her when I was younger as well, so even to be in the same team as her now going to the World Cup is amazing."