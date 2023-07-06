Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Portsmouth players have been working up a sweat in 30C heat in La Cala de Mijas Spain on pre-season training camp

Pre-season schedules vary from manager to manager but virtually all include a week away.

A chance for new players to get to know each other and start building a team spirit which will help the squad cope with the inevitable difficult times that occur during a season.

These weeks can vary greatly.

Under a previous Portsmouth boss it was described as being like a "stag do", with large quantities of alcohol helping players get to know each other.

Another manager banned players from going out, although two players snuck out with a journalist to go to a nightclub - I sometimes wonder if that manager ever found out.

Last year the players were worked so hard they were left exhausted in the evenings.

So how have the squad found it in Southern Spain this year?

They've certainly been worked hard with sessions up to three times a day and it's been very hot with temperatures touching 30C. But there's also been some downtime with players able to relax by the pool and rest.

John Mousinho has been playing Padel tennis with Marlon Pack and the coaching staff have been playing cricket. A team night out is likely at some point this week.

'Earlier transfer business isn't necessarily better'

Pre-season is also the time of year where fans start believing this will finally be their year and for Portsmouth fans, that's after six years of disappointment in League One.

Those failures aren't turning fans away from the club.

Season ticket sales have already eclipsed last year and as many as 500 supporters have made the trip out here to Spain for a friendly against Europa, a side from Gibraltar.

The change in the club's strategy is clear to see.

Nine new faces have made the trip here, whereas last year just two players had been signed by this point. Earlier transfer business isn't necessarily better but there's been a concerted effort to get business done early and in time for this trip.

Portsmouth would still like to sign Di'Shon Bernard, who was on loan with the club last season, but he is currently at the Gold Cup in the United States with Jamaica.

I've written about the reliance on loans before.

Not a single new addition so far has been a temporary one, although expect one or two to join when Premier League clubs decide to start letting youngsters make a temporary switch.

'Is the squad strong enough though?'

Portsmouth players catch a break between training reps in sunny Spain

The strategy may be clear but all fans really care about is will it work?

Have sporting director Richard Hughes and head coach John Mousinho put together a squad to return Portsmouth to the Championship?

On paper it's coming together nicely, with few glaring needs left to fix for the Blues.

Goals have hopefully been added on the flanks in the form of Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully, the midfield looks strong and in Will Norris Portsmouth finally have goalkeeper who is actually their own.

Is the squad strong enough though?

I got a message last week from someone in football unconvinced by the business Portsmouth have done so far, and I have to hold my hand up and admit I don't know a huge amount about some of those who have arrived.

The likes of Terry Devlin and Kusini Yengi clearly have potential but are they ready to make a big impact this season?

It feels a long time since Portsmouth pulled a rabbit out of the hat in the transfer market, perhaps not since Ronan Curtis arrived in 2018.

League One looks slightly easier on paper than it was a year ago and there's belief within Portsmouth that they are building something.

Are they right? I guess that's why everyone counts the days down to the new season with such excitement, to find that answer.

