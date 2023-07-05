Last updated on .From the section Watford

William Troost-Ekong scored for Watford in last season's 4-0 home win over Luton

Watford defender William Troost-Ekong has left to join Greek top-flight side PAOK for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old Nigeria international moved to Vicarage Road from Udinese in 2020 and made 68 appearances, 17 of them in the Premier League in 2021-22.

Troost-Ekong also played 17 games last term before joining Italian club Salernitana on loan in January.

He was a member of the Watford defence that conceded only 30 goals in 2020-21 - the lowest in club history.

