National League fixtures: Relegated Rochdale to start at home to promoted Ebbsfleet

Rochdale were relegated in May after 102 years of league football at their Spotland home
Relegated Rochdale will start their first season at fifth-tier level at home to promoted Ebbsfleet on 5 August.

The National League new boys, who had been English Football League members since 1921, will host last season's National League South champions.

Oxford City, another side making their first appearance at fifth-tier level, will go to Aldershot.

Hartlepool United, the other relegated EFL team, will travel to Barnet on the opening day.

Kidderminster Harriers, back at fifth-tier level for the first time in seven years after coming up via the National League North play-offs, have a home date with last season's high-flyers Woking.

Last term's National League North champions AFC Fylde head south to Maidenhead United on the opening day.

Opening day fixtures

Saturday, 5 August

Aldershot Town v Oxford City

Altrincham v Dagenham & Redbridge

Barnet v Hartlepool United

Chesterfield v Dorking Wanderers

FC Halifax Town v Bromley

Gateshead v Boreham Wood

Kidderminster Harriers v Woking

Maidenhead United v AFC Fylde

Rochdale v Ebbsfleet United

Solihull Moors v Eastleigh

Southend United v Oldham Athletic

Wealdstone v York City

13 comments

  • Comment posted by jazzback, today at 14:31

    Boreham wood my prediction for promotion. Chesterfield looking good too. Happy with just 2 going up. Last season was a one off. Much closer this year

  • Comment posted by AndrewG23, today at 14:21

    Not sure if Southend United’s game at home to Oldham Athletic will go ahead because of the club haven’t paid their staff and players and it looks like doomsday is soon approaching for them on the 21st July. Unless Ron Martin sells the club and leaves the club and never comes back to Roots Hall ever again.

    COME ON RON MARTIN PAY UP AND SELL THE CLUB BEFORE SOUTHEND UNITED DIES FOREVER!!

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 14:15

    So Southend United are at home to Oldham Athletic but they are still in danger of going into liquidation if Ron Martin doesn’t pay up and sell the club.

  • Comment posted by Roman, today at 14:06

    Surprised Southend are being allowed to enter NL when staff and players haven't been paid or at the very least a points deduction.

    Would expect Chesterfield to be near top at end of season and my surprise team to look out for is Gateshead

    • Reply posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 14:16

      AndrewNC_8923 replied:
      Couldn’t agree more. I’ve been to Southend United lots of times and I live near Southend-on-Sea and I think that the future of the club is still hanging on by a thread.

  • Comment posted by Mazdaman, today at 14:00

    Rochdale v Ebbsfleet sounds like a First Round FA Cup match rather than one between two teams competing at the same level. The result could go a long way to determine whether one will continue to slide and the other's star continue to ascend.

  • Comment posted by Turnabout, today at 13:52

    Wow, how exciting is that???

  • Comment posted by private eye, today at 13:46

    I confidently predict Dagenham @ Redbridge will be promoted in about nine months time.

    • Reply posted by Mike, today at 13:59

      Mike replied:
      ...and i confidently predict they wont be. Anything hihjer than 12th is as good as it gets.

  • Comment posted by OxonHoop, today at 13:34

    Good Luck Oxford City.

  • Comment posted by Neon Tiger, today at 13:27

    What a shame it's still only two up from the National League. Compelling case made for more promotion by Wrexham and Notts County last season.

  • Comment posted by eie, today at 13:27

    Come on you stones

