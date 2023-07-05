Last updated on .From the section National League

Rochdale were relegated in May after 102 years of league football at their Spotland home

Relegated Rochdale will start their first season at fifth-tier level at home to promoted Ebbsfleet on 5 August.

The National League new boys, who had been English Football League members since 1921, will host last season's National League South champions.

Oxford City, another side making their first appearance at fifth-tier level, will go to Aldershot.

Hartlepool United, the other relegated EFL team, will travel to Barnet on the opening day.

Kidderminster Harriers, back at fifth-tier level for the first time in seven years after coming up via the National League North play-offs, have a home date with last season's high-flyers Woking.

Last term's National League North champions AFC Fylde head south to Maidenhead United on the opening day.

Opening day fixtures

Saturday, 5 August

Aldershot Town v Oxford City

Altrincham v Dagenham & Redbridge

Barnet v Hartlepool United

Chesterfield v Dorking Wanderers

FC Halifax Town v Bromley

Gateshead v Boreham Wood

Kidderminster Harriers v Woking

Maidenhead United v AFC Fylde

Rochdale v Ebbsfleet United

Solihull Moors v Eastleigh

Southend United v Oldham Athletic

Wealdstone v York City