National League fixtures: Relegated Rochdale to start at home to promoted Ebbsfleet
Relegated Rochdale will start their first season at fifth-tier level at home to promoted Ebbsfleet on 5 August.
The National League new boys, who had been English Football League members since 1921, will host last season's National League South champions.
Oxford City, another side making their first appearance at fifth-tier level, will go to Aldershot.
Hartlepool United, the other relegated EFL team, will travel to Barnet on the opening day.
Kidderminster Harriers, back at fifth-tier level for the first time in seven years after coming up via the National League North play-offs, have a home date with last season's high-flyers Woking.
Last term's National League North champions AFC Fylde head south to Maidenhead United on the opening day.
Opening day fixtures
Saturday, 5 August
Aldershot Town v Oxford City
Altrincham v Dagenham & Redbridge
Barnet v Hartlepool United
Chesterfield v Dorking Wanderers
FC Halifax Town v Bromley
Gateshead v Boreham Wood
Kidderminster Harriers v Woking
Maidenhead United v AFC Fylde
Rochdale v Ebbsfleet United
Solihull Moors v Eastleigh
Southend United v Oldham Athletic
Wealdstone v York City
