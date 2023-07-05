Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Enda Stevens joined Sheffield United from Portsmouth in May 2017

Stoke City have made their first signing of the summer by bringing in Republic of Ireland international defender Enda Stevens following his departure from Sheffield United.

The 32-year-old full-back has signed a one-year contract with the Potters.

"Enda is a really strong addition," said technical director Ricky Martin. "He knows the standards required to succeed in the Championship."

Stevens twice won promotion from the Championship with the Blades.

Dublin-born Stevens, who has made 25 international appearances, began his career with Shamrock Rovers before being signed in 2012 by Aston Villa, where he made nine first-team appearances.

After loans out to Notts County, Doncaster Rovers (twice) and Northampton Town, he moved permanently to Portsmouth in 2015 before joining the Blades in May 2017.

"Stoke City is a club of strong stature," said Stevens. external-link "If we can play in a similar way to the Alex Neil teams I've come up against in the past, I have a belief that we can be really competitive in the Championship this season.

"I am really excited to work with the gaffer and the boys this week before heading out to Spain for the training camp. It feels like the club is at the start of an ambitious project."